With rumours and speculations rife on the launch of the new Jeep Compass, the first made-in-India vehicle by the iconic American SUV maker Jeep, a new launch date linked with the compact SUV has surfaced.

The emerging reports on the web indicate that the new Compass SUV could be in the Indian market as early as July end. It was earlier speculated to be launched in August. Although a launch in the third quarter has been confirmed, the Jeep has not committed to a specific date fuelling rumours. However, it is evident that preparations for the launch of the Compass are progressing steadily.

At the dealerships of the company, the bookings for the Compass are open and going by the registers, the numbers indicate a strong demand for what is expected to be the most affordable Jeep offering in India. The Compass has garnered already crossed 1,000 bookings in just three days of its opening in the country. There have also been reports that with the rising demand for the Compass, the waiting period of the model could be long. For the time being, it is more of a wait-and-watch game.

The new Jeep Compass is expected to be priced at around Rs. 15 lakh and with the GST (Good and Service Tax) coming into effect from July 1, its price tag could go even lower. If that happens, it will definitely be music to the ears of the Jeep fans in the country.

At the heart of the new Compass will be a 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine and a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo petrol engines. The diesel mill will develop 170hp and 350Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the petrol mill will belt out 160hp. A six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic will be offered with the petrol mill. The Compass will be pitted against Hyundai Tucson and Skoda Yeti.

The new Compass has already started arriving at some of the showrooms of the company.