Jeep, the iconic American SUV brand, is set to make a crucial move in its India business on July 31. The FCA brand will launch its first Made in India SUV, Compass, which will become the torchbearer of future operations.

Jeep India has already divulged most of the information on the Compass, but the pricing has been saved for launch. However, the company's recent tweet hints at the price range of Compass. The tweet urges Twitterati to guess the price of the compact SUV. The GIF image counter scrolls the possible prices. It starts at Rs 13 lakh goes all the way up to Rs 26 lakh and that makes it clear the indicative pricing. On the basis of the tweet, it is safe to assume a pricing between Rs 17 lakh to Rs 23 for the Compass.

Want to be a part of Jeep® Compass’ official price launch? Screenshot your best guess of its price to us & you could #LeadTheWay there. pic.twitter.com/T4gNSVf0tU — Jeep India (@JeepIndia) July 27, 2017

Jeep India had opened booking for Compass on June 19 and it has received an overwhelming start. The Compact SUV has managed to get over 1,000 bookings in just three days of opening the bookings. Reports say that bookings are progressively mounting in all Jeep and FCA dealerships.

Compass will be offered mainly in three variants -- Sport, Longitude, Limited -- and two sub-variants -- Longitude (O) and Limited (O). Longitude and Longitude (O) are exclusive diesel engine models according to the leaked brochure.

Compass will come in both petrol and diesel mills. The 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel mill will develop 170.6bhp and 350Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo petrol mill will belt out 1,597bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic will be offered with the petrol mill.