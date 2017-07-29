Iconic American SUV maker, Jeep, is set to launch yet another model in India next week. Jeep is pinning a lot of hopes on the soon-to-be-launched Compass and the early numbers portend a good showing. Jeep opened the bookings for the Compass in June and the numbers were in 1000s in just three days of opening the bookings.

But that is not the only bit of news. Going by the latest report of AutocarIndia, the bookings for Jeep Compass have gone up to 4,000 already. And if these numbers turn into sales, the Compass as expected would be a game changer for the company. The report also adds that the top-end diesel variants of the Compass are in high demand. Thanks to the expanding Jeep dealership network in India.

The new Compass, the first made in India compact SUV from the iconic Jeep carmaker will officially go on sale in the country on Monday, July 31. So far, the makers of the Compass remain tight-lipped on the pricing of the model. However, grapevine has it that the much-awaited model could carry a price tag that will range between Rs 18 lakh to Rs 23 lakh. The Compass is manufactured at FCA's Ranjangaon plant.

The Jeep Compass will be offered mainly in three variants — Sport, Longitude, Limited — and exclusive sub-variants for diesel models — Longitude (O) and Limited (O). Under the hood, the new Compass will get a 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine and a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo petrol engine options. The diesel mill will develop 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the petrol mill will belt out 160 hp. A six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic will be offered with the petrol mill.

The Jeep Compass will offer features such as 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Dual zone climate control, HID head lamps, LED tail lamps, Rear camera, 17-inch alloy wheels, Push button start, and Rear parking sensors.

Source: ACI