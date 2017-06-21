As the Compass, the made-in-India compact SUV of the iconic American SUV maker Jeep, moves close to its launch in India, the pricing details of the model have surfaced online. The new Jeep Compass is likely to be pegged at a starting price of Rs. 15 lakh, which is lower than what was being rumoured until recently.

The new Compass, which is slated to be launched in the country in August this year, will carry a price tag in the range of Rs. 15 lakh to Rs. 23 lakh for the top-end model. The compass, the first made-in-India offering of the brand in the country, is open for bookings against a down-payment of Rs. 50,000.

The latest images doing the rounds on the web suggest that the Compass has started reaching the dealerships of the company ahead of its highly anticipated launch.The Compass will be offered mainly in three variants — Sport, Longitude, Limited — and exclusive sub-variants for diesel models — Longitude (O) and Limited (O).

The SUV will come in five colours — Vocal White, Brilliant Black, Minimal Grey, Hydro Blue and Exotica Red. The new Compass will get a 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine and a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo petrol engine options under the hood.

The diesel mill will develop 170hp and 350Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the petrol mill will belt out 160hp. A six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic will be offered with the petrol mill.

The production of the new Compass is already underway at FCA's plant in Ranjangaon. The new Compass will come equipped with 50+ safety and security features will get offer Selec-Terrain system with four driving modes — Auto, Snow, Sand and Mud.