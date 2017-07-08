Jeep, the iconic American SUV maker, is betting big on its upcoming compact SUV Compass. The company, which entered the market in 2017 with two SUVs -- Grand Cherokee and Wrangler, has so far failed to mark its presence in the Indian market due to its exorbitant pricing. But with Compass, the fortune of Jeep in India is expected to change.

What will make Compass worth the wait?

1] It is made in India

Compass will be the first Made-in-India Jeep vehicle. It is reported that FCA has invested a whopping $280 million in the plant to support the local production of Jeep. The Ranjangaon plant will be producing right-hand-drive Compass units destined not only for the Indian market but other RHD markets such as Japan, South Africa, Australia and the UK.

The fact that the model will be locally produced obviously will have a bearing on its pricing. Also, it is rumoured that Compass will be priced in the range of Rs 18 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. Further, the recently rolled out Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates could also impact on its pricing as well.

2) Engines

The new Compass will get a 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine and a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo petrol engine options under the hood. The diesel mill will develop 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the petrol mill will belt out 160 hp. A six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic will be offered with the petrol mill.

3) Safety features

The new Compass will hit the market with 50+ safety and security features such as six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Start Assist Control, and Traction Control, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Panic Brake Assist.

4) Competition

Compass will be pitted against Hyundai Tucson and Skoda Yeti. The top-end version of the Compass may also pose a challenge to BMW X1m and Audi Q3 range.

5) Design

Jeep introduced the new Compass globally in September 2016. At the front, Jeep features seven-slot grille finished in gloss black and the headlamp bezels have a black outline. The clamshell hood with a double brake line and centre bulge adds the off-road appeal of the SUV.

The SUV also gets a contrasting roof colour that gives a floating effect. Compass is expected to be offered in both 2WD and 4WD configuration and will also feature Select-terrain that will allow the driver to choose from a variety of driving modes.