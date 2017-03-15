America's first motorcycle company Indian Motorcycle and America's first registered distillery Jack Daniel's joined forces to launch a special edition of Chieftain motorcycle. Christened as Jack Daniel's Limited Edition, the special edition of Indian Chieftain is limited to just 100 units and each unit's base price starts at $34,999.

Indian Motorcycle and the Jack Daniel's distillery partnered with Klock Werks Kustom Cycles to design the limited edition Indian Chieftain. The motorcycle gets an ultra-premium look featuring Jack Daniel's themed custom finishes in many body parts. White and black crystal paint job with Jack Daniel's-inspired charcoal-coloured accents is the highlight of the special edition bike. It also boasts of 19-inch, 10-spoke contrast cut front wheel and open fender. Jack Daniel's horn cover badge is made of silver and hand-crafted by Montana Silversmith.

Jack Daniel's theme further can be seen on 'Old No. 7' billet driver and passenger floorboards. Leather tank pouch also has Jack Daniel's 'Old No. 7' badging. It gets a custom-embossed tank console with unique build number. A 200 watt audio system including premium saddlebag audio is another major attraction.

Each Jack Daniel's limited edition Indian Chieftain will come with an American flag that is handmade from Jack Daniel's barrel wood and includes a customised plaque with the owner's name, motorcycle number and VIN (Vehicle Identification Number).

The special edition is powered by the same Thunder Stroke 111, 1811cc engine producing 161.6Nm of torque at 3,000rpm. This marks the second year that two distinctly American brands joined forces to deliver unique, V-twin-powered motorcycles. Last year, Jack Daniel's celebrated its 150th anniversary with 150 units of special edition Indian Chieftain Vintage and Indian Sprilfield motorcycles. Indian also claims that the 2016 bikes unit numbered #001 was auctioned for $150,000.