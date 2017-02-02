South Korean carmaker Hyundai has begun testing the facelifted avatar of the Xcent compact sedan in India, confirming the arrival of the model in India soon. The Xcent facelift is expected to be launched by March.

The folks at MotorVikatan have shared a set of images of the new Xcent, which was spotted while undergoing testing in Chennai. The test mule of the Xcent was seen partly camouflaged, telling that the key changes have been made to these covered parts. While the Xcent in its new avatar is expected to incorporate changes at the front and rear, the latest images give a quick glance at the new tail-lamps of the model.

The Xcent facelift is expected to get new cascading grille and reworked front bumper with LED daytime running lights in front. The changes at the rear are likely to include more cohesive design with a sleek tail-lamp along with redesigned rear fender and boot lid. The new Xcent is also likely to see changes inside the cabin.

There have also been reports that the sedan could see a new engine under the hood. Currently, Xcent is powered by a 1.1-litre diesel and a 1.2-litre petrol mills. Rumour has it that a new 1.2 litre diesel engine could power Xcent in its new avatar, replacing the 1.1-litre diesel unit. The same engine is also rumoured for the soon-to-be-launched Grand i10 facelift in India.

Image Source: MotorVikatan