South Korean carmaker Hyundai is on a launching spree in India. The company, which brought the new Elite i20, Creta and the Eon to the Indian market, is now gearing up for the launch of the new Xcent in the country.
The Xcent facelift is expected to go on sale in India on April 20. Ahead of its launch, the compact sedan is open for bookings in the country. The emerging reports suggest that the Xcent facelift is available for bookings against a down payment of Rs 11,000.
2017 Hyundai Xcent—5 things you need to know
- The new Xcent is expected to receive an overhaul inside out. At the front, the Xcent is now expected to flaunt new cascading grille and reworked front bumper with LED daytime running lights. The changes are also expected on the fog lamps and the bumper of the compact sedan. While changes in the side profile are likely to be limited, the rear will get new longer and wider tail-lamp unit with changes at the rear bumper.
- Hyundai Xcent in its new avatar is expected to receive changes in line with the new Grand i10. The interior may not see any upgrade in terms of layout. However, the Xcent is expected to get updated features such as new upholstery, touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link connectivity.
- On the feature front, the Xcent facelift is likely to have a climate-control system on board. The safety in the new Xcent is expected to be taken care of by ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution) and dual front airbags.
- The Xcent facelift will be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire, Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor and Volkswagen Ameo in the compact sedan segment. Rumours suggest that the new Xcent facelift will get a price tag of around Rs 6 lakh.
- Under the hood, Hyundai Xcent is likely to get new 1.2 litre U2 CRDi three-cylinder diesel engine, replacing the current 1.1-litre diesel mill, while the 1.2L Kappa Dual VTVT Petrol engine is likely to be continued.