South Korean carmaker Hyundai is on a launching spree in India. The company, which brought the new Elite i20, Creta and the Eon to the Indian market, is now gearing up for the launch of the new Xcent in the country.

The Xcent facelift is expected to go on sale in India on April 20. Ahead of its launch, the compact sedan is open for bookings in the country. The emerging reports suggest that the Xcent facelift is available for bookings against a down payment of Rs 11,000.

2017 Hyundai Xcent—5 things you need to know