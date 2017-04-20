UPDATES: 10.05 am: The rear of the Xcent will house new spilt tail lamps with chrome bar above the number plate. It will also feature redesigned rear bumper with wide black insert at the bottom.

10 am: On the exterior, the Xcent's new avatar will flaunt a large hexagonal grille highlighted with ample chrome at the front along with redesigned front bumper. The compact sedan now will also feature new horizontally-placed fog lamps and LED DRLs.

South Korean carmaker Hyundai will pull the wraps off the new Xcent facelift in India on Thursday, April 20. The Xcent in its new avatar is in for a complete overhaul and has already started arriving at the showrooms of the company.

Hyundai already launched the new Grand i10, Elite i20 and Creta in the Indian market and the addition of Xcent compact sedan to the line-up will leverage the company's India portfolio. Hyundai is expected to commence the delivery of the new Xcent facelift in India immediately after the launch.

Stay tuned as we bring you all the LIVE updates from the launch floor of the new Xcent.

Image Source: TeamBHP