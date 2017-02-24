South Korean carmaker Hyundai is reportedly gearing up for the launch of the new Xcent facelift in India by April. Hyundai has been testing the model on the Indian roads for quite sometime now and it was caught on camera countless times.

The latest report of CarandBike notes that the new Xcent will major changes at the rear of the model, taking the customers' feedback into consideration. The latest spy shots of the model also hinted at the same as it showed a new longer and wider tail-lamp unit with changes at the rear bumper. At the front, the new avatar of the Xcent is expected to get a new cascading grille and reworked front bumper with LED daytime running lights in front. The Xcent is expected to get changes in line with the new Grand i10 in India. Hyundai launched the new Grand i10 in India earlier this month at Rs 4.58 lakh.

Coming to the cabin of the Xcent facelift, the sedan in its new avatar is expected to see a new upholstery, touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link connectivity. Reports also suggest that the top-end variants of the Xcent facelift are also likely to have the climate-control system.

Under the hood, the Xcent facelift is expected to get a new 1.2 litre U2 CRDi three-cylinder diesel engine, replacing the current 1.1-litre diesel mill. The new diesel engine will be tuned to churn out 74bhp of power at 4,000rpm along with 190Nm of torque at 1,750 - 2,250rpm. Currently, Xcent is powered by a 1.1-litre diesel and a 1.2-litre petrol mills. The 1.2L Kappa Dual VTVT Petrol engine is likely to be continued. It generates 82bhp power at 6,000rpm and 113.8NM torque at 4,000rpm.

Hyundai Accent Accent, the previous name of the Xcent compact sedan in India, has recently made a comeback in the global market. The fifth-generation Hyundai Accent made its world premiere at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto on February 21.

Source: CarandBike