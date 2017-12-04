The new Verna from the South Korean carmaker is proving to be a great success on all fronts. Launched in India in August, the sedan has been in the spotlight with its booking numbers going upward in every month.

It's been about four months since its launch in the country and the new Verna already has over 24,000 bookings in its kitty. During this time, it has also managed to get over 1,75,000 enquiries.

In September, the second month of its launch in the country, Verna made it to the top chart in sales and outnumbered its arch-rivals Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, making better sales. New Hyundai Verna found 6,054 takers in September, while Honda City just fell behind with sale of 6,010 units. Maruti Suzuki's premium sedan Ciaz clocked 5,603 units in the same month taking the third slot.

The story was not different in the following month of October. Hyundai India sold over 5,000 units while Maruti Suzuki Ciaz sold 4,107 units in October 2017 and Honda City sold 4,366 units in the same period. So far, the number gambling in the sedan segment looks interesting. If Hyundai Verna continues the momentum, it is going to be a tad difficult for Maruti Suzuki and Honda, which have been holding to the top spots in this segment for quite some time now.

The new Verna is powered by 1.6-litre petrol and diesel mills. While the 1.6-litre petrol engine churns out 121 bhp and 151 Nm of peak torque, the diesel engine makes 126 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. Both the engines come mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic torque converter unit.

Based on the K2 platform, the new Verna packs a slew of goodies. At the front, it gets cascade grille with horizontal chrome slats and chrome surround along with swept back projector headlamps with LED DRL and projector fog lamps with chrome surround. Verna features split type LED tail lamps with LED guides at the rear while the side profile of the new sedan gives a sense of coupe-like silhouette. It runs on 5-spoke diamond cut 16-inch alloy wheels and comes with chrome side window line.