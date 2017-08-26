South Korean carmaker Hyundai's new Verna is the latest to stake its claim in the sedan car segment that already hosts popular models like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City. The new Verna based on the company's K2 platform made its entry into the market with much fanfare on August 22 commanding a price tag starting at Rs 7.99 lakh.

The new Verna comes in four variants in with both petrol and diesel models each. Powering the new Verna is 1.6-litre petrol and diesel mills. While 1.6-litre petrol engine churns out 121 bhp and 151 Nm of peak torque, the diesel engine makes 126 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. Both the engines come mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic torque converter unit. The new Verna is available in new colours -- Flame Orange, Polar White, Fiery Red and Siena Brown in addition to the existing Phantom Black, Sleek Silver and Stardust.

Let us take a closer look at each of the variants of the new Hyundai Verna to help you decide which suits you better.

Hyundai Verna E

Verna E is the base variant of the model, available in both diesel and petrol engine versions. It comes with halogen headlamps and tail-lamps, chrome surrounded grille, electrically adjustable turn indicators integrated wing mirrors and steel wheels with full-wheel caps. Inside, the E grade of the Verna gets dual-tone interiors with cloth seating upholstery and rear centre armrest. The feature list of the Verna E does not include infotainment system, but houses goodies like power windows, cooled glove box, tilt adjustable steering and steering mounted tripmeter controls. Hyundai Verna E is available only with manual gearbox option.

On the safety front, Hyundai is offering safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, central locking, and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard across all variants.

Hyundai Verna EX

The Verna EX is available in both petrol and diesel engine options with manual and automatic transmission. It has features like projector fog lamps, automatic headlamps, chrome front grille and Shark-fin antenna among others in its list. The manual model of the Verna EX features 16-inch steel wheels while the automatic version gets 16-inch alloys with 185/65 R 15 tyres. Other features of the Verna EX include reverse parking sensors, rear camera, rear defogger with timer, sunglass holder, height-adjustable driver's seat, cruise control, automatic climate control and rear AC vents. There is 5-inch touchscreen audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, steering mounted audio and Bluetooth controls for in-car infotainment.

Hyundai Verna SX

In addition to the features in the EX, the Verna SX gets LED Daytime Running lights (DRLs), cornering lamps and LED taillamps. It runs on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and hosts features like leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, power sunroof in automatic version and power folding mirrors. It gets bigger 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink.

Hyundai Verna SX (O)

The top-end variant of the Verna features advanced features like ventilated seats, electric sunroof, smart trunk, engine with push button start-stop, rear manual curtain, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob and adjustable rear seat headrest. It also gets side and curtain airbags in addition to the safety features in other variants.

2017 Hyundai Verna price list