The stage is set for the official launch of the new Hyundai Verna in India on August 22. The first lot of the new Verna have started reaching the company's showrooms ahead of the launch and the internet is abuzz with the images of the new avatar of the sedan in different colours.

It is expected to be offered in four new colours-- Flame Orange, Polar White, Fiery Red and Siena Brown in addition to the existing Phantom Black, Sleek Silver and Stardust. According to a leaked brochure, the new Verna will be offered in four variants- E, EX, SX and SX (O). It gets new projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights and positioning lamps, projector fog lights with cornering lamps, LED tail lamps, a shark fin antenna, and 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. While the top of the line SX(O) will come with features such as cruise control, ventilated front seats, sliding front armrest and rear centre arm rest, USB chargers, rear curtain, sunroof and 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the EX trim will be fitted with 5.0-inch unit with Arkamys sound system.

On the safety front, the new Verna will get ABS, EBD and dual airbags as standard across all variants. In addition to this, features like 6 airbags - front, side and curtain, impact sensing auto door unlock, rear view camera with parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchors will also be available depending on the variants.

Under the hood, the car is likely to ditch the current 1.4-litre diesel mill while the 1.6-litre diesel and 1.6-litre petrol engines are likely to continue as it is. The 1.6-litre petrol version will churn out 121bhp and 151Nm torque and the 1.6-litre diesel will produce 126bhp of power and 260Nm of torque. The transmission will be taken care by six-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearboxes.

The bookings for the new Hyundai Verna are already open and it is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 13 lakh. It will go up against Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and others in this segment.