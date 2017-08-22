UPDATES: Hyundai India launched its much-awaited next-gen Verna with a price tag starting at Rs 7.99 lakh. Available in both petrol and diesel engine options, the new Verna comes packed with smart as well as advanced features to take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City.

New Verna full price list (ex-showroom Delhi)

-- E EX SX SX(O) Petrol MT 7.99 lakh 9.06 lakh 9.49 lakh 11.08 lakh AT -- 10.22 lakh -- 12.23 lakh Diesel MT 9.19 lakh 9.99 lakh 11.11 lakh 12.39 lakh AT -- 11.39 lakh 12.61 lakh (SX+) --

13.13 pm: The prices of new Verna are introductory and available to the first 20,000 customers. The same will be revised after reaching 20,000 buyers.

13.03 pm: Rakesh Srivastava, director (sales and marketing), Hyundai on stage to announce the prices of the new Verna.

12.54 pm: Hyundai to REVEAL the prices of the new Verna shortly.

12.53 pm: The star of the event, the new-gen Verna takes the centre stage.

12.52 pm: There it is. Hyundai launches the Next-Gen Verna in India.

12.50 pm: It is time now to see the new Hyundai Verna.

12.46 pm: The ventilated front seat is one of the notable features of the new Verna.

12.45 pm: It offers 7-inch touchscreen AVN system with smartphone connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android auto.

12.42 pm: Features

Hands free smart trunk, electric suroof with sliding and tilt function, rear curtain, cruise control, rear parking Assit with parking sensor and camera, smartkey with Push button start and more

12.40 pm: It gets 6-speed manual and automatic transmission.

12.38 pm: The new Verna gets 1.6 litre diesel and petrol engine options.

12.36 pm: Interiors

Dual-tone colour, driver centric layout

12.34 pm: Exteriors

Projector headlamps with DRLs, projector fog lamps, 5-spoke 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheels, Cascade chrome front grille

12.30 pm: Amit Dhaundiyal, General Manager, Product Planning takes over from H S Ha.

12.26 pm: The new Verna gets dual-tone black and beige interior colour theme.

12.23 pm: Hyundai introduces cascading grille in India with the next-gen Verna.

12.22 pm: It gets projector headlamp, LED DRLs, LED taillamp, cascading grille and more.

12.17 pm: The next-gen Verna is based on K2 platform.

12.14 pm: H S Ha, Design Director of Hyundai takes the stage to talk about the new Verna.

12.12 pm: The new Verna will offer best customer care package.

12.10 pm: The next-gen Verna is beyond ordinary, says Y K Koo.

12.08 pm: Y K Koo is the Managing Director of Hyundai Motor India Limited on the stage to introduce the new Verna.

12.06 pm: Here we go. The launch event of new Verna begins.

12.05 pm: And the countdown begins!

12.02 pm: The deliveries of the new Verna are expected to commence in September.

11.58 am: The launch of the new Verna is just a while away. Stay tuned as we bring to you all the updates.

11.53 am: New Verna mileage figures

Petrol manual 17.7kmpl Diesel manual 24.75kmpl Petrol AT 15.92kmpl Diesel AT 21.02kmpl

11.51 am: The wheelbase extended by 30mm making it roomier and comfortable.

11.50 am: The length of the next-gen Verna increased by 30mm while the width and height went up by 29mm and 6mm respectively.

11.40 am: The new Verna is expected to be priced from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 13 lakh.

11.37 am: In addition to this, features like 6 airbags - front, side and curtain, impact sensing auto door unlock, rear view camera with parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchors will also be available depending on the variants.

11.36 am: On the safety front, the new Verna will get ABS, EBD and dual airbags as standard across all variants.

11.31 am: The new Verna is expected to be offered in four new colours-- Flame Orange, Polar White, Fiery Red and Siena Brown in addition to the existing Phantom Black, Sleek Silver and Stardust.

11.27 am: The new Verna measures 4405 mm in length, 1729 mm in width, 1469 mm in height and 2600mm in wheelbase.

11.25 am: This is the third generation Verna to make its entry into the Indian market.

11.20 am: Next-gen Hyundai Verna launch event will begin shortly. Stay tuned. More updates coming soon.

11.10 am: The new Hyundai Verna is based on K2 platform.

South Korean carmaker Hyundai is all geared up for the launch of the new Verna in India on Tuesday, August 22. To be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and others in its segment, the new Verna has already started arriving at the showrooms of the company and is also open for bookings against a down-payment of Rs 25,000. The new Verna is expected to carry a price tag starting at Rs 8 lakh.

The new Verna will be offered in four variants- E, EX, SX and SX (O). It sports new projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights and positioning lamps, projector fog lights with cornering lamps, LED tail lamps, a shark fin antenna, and 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. While the top of the line SX(O) will come with features such as cruise control, ventilated front seats, sliding front armrest and rear centre arm rest, USB chargers, rear curtain, sunroof and 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the lower-variant EX trim will be fitted with 5.0-inch unit with Arkamys sound system.

Under the hood, the new Verna will not get 1.4-litre mill options in both petrol and diesel models while the 1.6-litre diesel and 1.6-litre petrol engines will remain untouched. The 1.6-litre petrol version will churn out 121bhp and 151Nm torque and the 1.6-litre diesel will produce 126bhp of power and 260Nm of torque.

The transmission will be taken care by six-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearboxes. The petrol manual variants of the new Verna is expected to 17.7 kmpl mileage and the diesel manual variants is expected to have fuel economy of 24.75 kmpl. The automatic variants of petrol on the other hand are expected to return mileage of 15.92 kmpl while the diesel automatic models are likely to claim 21.02 kmpl.

Stay tuned as we bring you all the LIVE updated from the launch floor of the new Verna.