Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) launched the fifth generation Verna sedan in India on August 21. The overwhelming response implies the sedan will be a block buster success.

Country's second-largest car manufacturer received over 7,000 bookings with 70,000 enquires in 10 days. HMIL is currently gearing up to deliver at least 10,000 units of the new Verna before Diwali. Reports say there is a noticeable surge in demand for petrol models of the Verna.

Based on the K2 platform, the new Verna is pitted against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City. The car comes with cascade grille with horizontal chrome slats and chrome surround. The swept back projector headlamps with LED DRL and projector fog lamps with chrome surround are new additions.

The Verna package includes front ventilated seat, smart trunk, electric sunroof, rear AC vents, cruise control and rear curtain among others.

The sedan is priced between Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 12.61 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The price is applicable for first 20,000 customers as part of an introductory offer.

The new Verna comes in four variants. Powering the new Verna is 1.6-litre petrol and diesel mills. While 1.6-litre petrol engine churns out 121 bhp and 151 Nm of peak torque, the diesel engine makes 126 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. Both engines come mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic torque converter unit.

The new Verna is available in Flame Orange, Polar White, Fiery Red and Siena Brown in addition to the existing Phantom Black, Sleek Silver and Stardust colours.