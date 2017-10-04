Hyundai Motor India announced a remarkable feat of its recently launched Verna in India. The sedan, which made its entry into the market in August this year, has received over 15,000 bookings and 124,000 enquiries in 40 days of its launch in the country.

"The Next Gen VERNA is intelligent by Design - A global product that personifies Hyundai's Modern Premium Brand. As committed despite the production constraint; we will deliver 12,000 cars before Diwali and 20,000 cars by end of this year at an introductory price. We are happy with great response to Next Gen VERNA and thank our customers and media for their trust in Hyundai Brand," said Y K Koo, MD & CEO- Hyundai Motor India Limited.

The new Verna is powered by 1.6-litre petrol and diesel mills. While the 1.6-litre petrol engine churns out 121 bhp and 151 Nm of peak torque, the diesel engine makes 126 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. Both engines come mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic torque converter unit.

Based on the K2 platform, the new Verna packs a slew of goodies. At the front, Verna gets cascade grille with horizontal chrome slats and chrome surround along with swept back projector headlamps with LED DRL and projector fog lamps with chrome surround. Verna features split type LED tail lamps with LED guides at the rear while the side profile of the new sedan gives a sense of coupe-like silhouette. It runs on 5-spoke diamond cut 16-inch alloy wheels and comes with chrome side window line.

The new Verna is pitted against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid in India.