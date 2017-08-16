Hyundai Motor India Limited is gearing up for the launch of new version of the Verna sedan. The launch of Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz rival has been confirmed on 22nd of this month while brochure of the model has been leaked online.

The images of the brochure posted by TeamBHP give information on variants, specifications, comfort features as well as safety features. Pricing is the only aspect missing and rumours suggest it will be from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 13 lakh.

Typical to many Hyundai cars in India, the new Verna also boast of loads of features according to brochure. It gets new projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights and positioning lamps, projector fog lights with cornering lamps, LED tail lamps, a sharkfin antenna, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. The application of chrome in the exterior is extravagant. It can be seen on cascade grille, fog lamp housing, beltline and on the boot lid.

Variants and features

The new Verna will be sold four variants- E, EX, SX and SX(O). Top of the line SX(O)n comes with features such as cruise control, ventilated front seats, sliding front armrest and rear centre arm rest, USB chargers, rear curtain, sunroof and rear air-conditioning vents. The features make the vehicle premium and it is expected to give stiff competition to the rivals.

The SX and SX(O) variants of the Verna will flaunt 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system while EX trim will be fitted with 5.0-inch unit with Arkamys sound system. The bigger unit will be compatible to Mirror Link, Android Auto and Apply CarPlay. In addition, Auto Link smartphone app in the SX(O) trim will allows users to monitor the vehicle's condition, driving pattern, get roadside assistance, manage parking, get roadside assistance and book a service request.

Safety features

The new Verna will come with ABS, EBD and dual airbags as standard across all variants. The SX(O) variant will have 6 airbags - front, side and curtain. Impact sensing auto door unlock, headlamp escort function, front seat belt pretentioners, anti-pinch driver window with one-touch automatic roll down, rear view camera with parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchors are the other safety features depending upon the variants.

Engine

Under the hood, 2017 Verna will omit 1.4-litre diesel mill from the current range. New sedan will be offered only in 1.6-litre diesel and 1.6-litre petrol engines. The 1.6-litre petrol version will churns out 121bhp and 151Nm torque. The 1.6-litre diesel will produce 126bhp of power and 260Nm of torque. The transmission will be taken care of by six-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearboxes.

Source: TeamBHP