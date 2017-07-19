The internet is abuzz with the news of the upcoming Hyundai Verna after the company released the first hint of the launch of the sedan through a teaser video. The launch of the new Verna has almost been confirmed with the emerging reports suggesting that the South Korean carmaker has slated the launch before the end of August.

Hyundai is expected to announce the official bookings for the new Verna soon and ahead of it, some of the dealers of the company have started accepting pre-booking for the model. A report of CarandBike claims that the launch has been scheduled for 22 August.

Also read: GST impact on SUVs: Hyundai Creta now cheaper by up to Rs 63,000

The deliveries of Hyundai's new Verna are expected to commence immediately after the launch. The new Verna, which is based on the Fluidic Sculpture designs of Hyundai, is expected to share the same styling and overall design of its global sibling. Once launched in India, the new Verna would be looking forward to regaining its position in the C-segment sedan, where Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid and Honda City already established to present a fierce competition.

The 2017 version of the Verna is expected to flaunt prominent hexagonal grille with chrome topping and swept-back headlamps with integrated daytime running lights (DRLs). It is also likely to get changes at the rear including the new LED taillamps. The cabin is expected to be roomier and is likely to house features such as touchscreen infotainment system with features such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice control and navigation and automatic climate control.

The new Verna is likely to continue with the same engines that power the current model in the market. The Verna is powered by a 1.4-litre diesel and petrol engines, and 1.6-litre diesel and petrol engines. The 1.4-litre petrol engine develops 104bhp of power while the 1.6-litre petrol version churns out 121bhp. The 1.4-litre diesel produces 89bhp, while the 1.6-litre diesel will belt out 127bhp of power.

Source: CarandBike