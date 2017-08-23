Hyundai might have just got all the answers right with the new avatar of its sedan Verna in India. And though it might still be early days, there are indications that the new Verna, which made its grand entry into the market on August 21, is destined for great tidings. The model has already clocked over 4,000 in its kitty.

At the launch event, Hyundai had revealed that the next-gen model has received 4,000 bookings in 18 days and over 45,000 enquiries. The new Verna is pitted against segment best-sellers like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Honda City and has been priced starting at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The prices of the new Verna are introductory and will be available for only the first 20,000 customers. Hyundai is expected to revise the prices after reaching 20,000 buyers.

Based on the K2 platform, the new Verna has got some of its design elements from its elder sibling Elantra and packs a slew of goodies to woo the customers. At the front, Verna gets cascade grille with horizontal chrome slats and chrome surround along with swept back projector headlamps with LED DRL and projector fog lamps with chrome surround. The Verna features split type LED tail lamps with LED guides at the rear while the side profile of the new sedan

Verna features split type LED tail lamps with LED guides at the rear while the side profile of the new sedan gives a sense of coupe-like silhouette. It runs on 5-spoke diamond cut 16-inch alloy wheels and comes with chrome side window line.

Inside the cabin, the new Verna gets a dual-tone colour theme with driver-oriented centre console along with ergonomically located controls. The sedan hosts features like rear adjustable head rest, sliding front centre console armrest, front ventilated seat, smart trunk, Smartphone connectivity with IPS Panel, electric sunroof, rear AC vents, cruise control and rear curtain among many.

Powering the new Verna is 1.6-litre petrol and diesel mills. While 1.6-litre petrol engine churns out 121 bhp and 151 Nm of peak torque, the diesel engine makes 126 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. Both the engines come mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic torque converter unit.

The new Verna is available in new colours -- Flame Orange, Polar White, Fiery Red and Siena Brown in addition to the existing Phantom Black, Sleek Silver and Stardust.