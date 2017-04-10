South Korean carmaker Hyundai has started testing its new-generation Verna in India ahead of its possible launch in August. The test mules of the new Verna have been caught on camera, probably for the first time while testing on Indian roads.

Thanks to the good chaps at IndianAutosblog. However, the test mules are completely camouflaged and do not give away any key detail of the model.

The changes in the new Verna are likely to be in line with the new sedan launched in China last year.

Hyundai's new Verna is expected to flaunt new cascading front grille and sweptback headlamps along with new front bumper and fog lamps that are similar to Elite i20. In terms of dimensions, the 2017 Verna measures 4,380mm in length, 1,728mm in width and 1,460mm in height, this is 5mm longer and 28mm wider than the current model. The new version is also 30mm longer in wheelbase.

The interior of the Verna sedan is also likely to be updated with features such as new infotainment system, automatic climate control and many more. In its new avatar, the cabin of Verna is likely to get all black upholstery, with the layout that has been inspired from the bigger sibling, Elantra.

As of now, changes in the powertrain are unlikely. Currently, Verna comes with 1.4-litre diesel and petrol engines and 1.6-litre diesel and petrol engines. The 1.4-litre petrol engine develops 104bhp while 1.6-litre petrol will churn out 121bhp.

The 1.4-litre diesel produces 89bhp, while the 1.6-litre diesel will belt out 127bhp of power. The transmission options include six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission.

Image Source: IndianAutosBlog