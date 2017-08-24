Hyundai launched the new fifth generation Verna sedan in India on August 21. While the new gen-Verna came with all bells and whistles, the sedan in its new avatar ditched the smaller 1.4-litre engine versions in both petrol and diesel models.

Now, a report of AutocarIndia notes that the 1.4-litre petrol and diesel engines could return to Verna at a later date without revealing any other details. Hyundai could be eyeing a lower price bracket for Verna with the introduction of 1.4-litre engine options.

The new Verna is currently powered by 1.6-litre petrol and diesel mills. While the 1.6-litre petrol engine churns out 121 bhp and 151 Nm of peak torque, the diesel engine makes 126 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. Both the engines come mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic torque converter unit.

Verna has been priced starting at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Hyundai had said that the prices of the new Verna will be increased after reaching 20,000 customers. The quantum of the hike is yet to be revealed.

Based on the K2 platform, the new Verna, which is pitted against segment front-runners like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Honda City has already garnered 4,000 bookings. The new Verna gets cascade grille with horizontal chrome slats and chrome surround along with swept back projector headlamps with LED DRL and projector fog lamps with chrome surround.

The notable features of the Verna include front ventilated seat, smart trunk, electric sunroof, rear AC vents, cruise control and rear curtain among others.

New Verna full price list (ex-showroom Delhi)

-- E EX SX SX(O) Petrol MT 7.99 lakh 9.06 lakh 9.49 lakh 11.08 lakh AT -- 10.22 lakh -- 12.23 lakh Diesel MT 9.19 lakh 9.99 lakh 11.11 lakh 12.39 lakh AT -- 11.39 lakh 12.61 lakh (SX+) --

Source: ACI