Hyundai's new 2017 ix25 made its debut at the Chengdu Motor Show in China. The ix25 sold in India as Creta gets changes both inside and out, along with mechanical updates under the hood, in its new avatar.

The carmaker has redesigned the front and rear bumpers of the new ix25. At the front, the ix25 now gets a new grille extending to the headlamps.

The grille gets chrome surround while there are also LED DRLs and foglamps towards the bottom of the bumper.

Changes at the rear of the new ix25 include a dual pipe exhaust and a new taillamp graphic.

Inside the cabin, the model showcased at the motor show wore a black colour theme with red stitching around the AC vents and seats. Hyundai is likely to include similar changes in the Creta in its facelifted version in India.

The ix25 in its new avatar gets a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine under the hood, which can churn out 128 bhp of power and 211 Nm of peak torque. The 1.6-litre petrol engine sees no change.

The Creta, which made its India entry in 2015, crossed the magic number of 2 lakh sales recently. July 2017 marked the highest monthly sales of the Creta, with 10,556 buyers driving home the Hyundai SUV.

Hyundai Creta is sold in three engine options — a 1.6-litre CRDi VGT diesel engine that delivers 126bhp mated to six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission, or a 1.4-litre CRDi diesel delivering 89bhp of power.

The petrol variants are powered by a 1.6-litre Dual VTVT engine delivering 121bhp power in six-speed manual and automatic transmission options.

Source: Sohu.com