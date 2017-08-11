South Korean car maker Hyundai has unveiled the sportier version of the India-made Hyundai i20, christened as i20 Sport, at the ongoing Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show started on August 10.

The jazzed up version of the i20 is a purely cosmetic upgrade and the kit is expected to be offered as optional in the Indonesian market. The model showcased was draped in Polar White. The red bumper garnish adds a contrasting touch. Silver faux diffuser, larger roof spoiler, DRLs across the foglamps and multi spoke 16-inch black coloured alloy wheels are other major additions. Side skirts and a black vinyl finish on doors add spottiness to the exterior.

On the inside, it gets an 8.0-inch AVN system along with steering mounted audio controls as standard. An all black layout extends the sporty theme of the exterior inside the cabin. Under the hood, the car is sold in 1.4 L Gamma VTVT four-cylinder petrol engines, which produces 99bhp and 130Nm of torque mated to 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic gearbox in Indonesia.

Will it be launched in India? Hyundai Motor India Limited is mum on the launch. However, the car may come to India as special edition ahead of the face lifted model which is under works.

2018 Hyundai i20

The current-generation Hyundai i20 was globally introduced in 2014 and hence this should be a mid-life facelift. The vehicle was already spotted on test and spy shot indicates a comprehensive change of face for Elite i20.

Major change up front will be a large hexagonal grille featuring chrome outline in line with the new Xcent in place of current two-part grille. Christened Cascading Grille, the new grill design had made its debut with the new i30 revealed in September last year. The headlamps look slimmer than the current model and angular in line with the new Elantra. There will be tweaks on the front and rear bumper as well.

Picture source: IndianAutosBlog