Updates:

11.35 a.m.: New 2017 Grand i10 price

Petrol Era Magna Magna AT Sports Sports (O) Sports (O) AT Asta ₹ 458,400 ₹ 522,990 ₹ 598,990 ₹ 565,990 ₹ 596,295 ₹ 682,790 ₹ 639,890

Diesel Era Magna Sports Sports (O) Asta -- -- ₹ 568,400 ₹ 615,990 ₹ 658,989 ₹ 689,791 ₹ 732,890 -- --

11.16 a.m.: 2017 Grand i10 new features

As expected it now gets 1.2-litre diesel engine under the hood, while the 1.2-litre Kappa engine continues as it is.

Other features include new headlamp with LED DRLs, new diamond cut alloys, advanced infotainment system with 7-inch screen with Apple Carplay, Auto and Mirror link connectivity , Rear parking camera with sense, Automatic climate control and Rear air con vents.

11.07 a.m.: Hyundai has pulled the cover of the new Grand i10 facelift in India. The company has taken a different route to launch the new model in the country and the new Grand i10 was introduced in the market through the YouTube channel.

Stay tuned. More updates coming soon.

It looks like South Korean carmaker Hyundai is wasting no time to launch the new facelifted avatar of its popular hatchback, Grand i10, in India. The 2017 Grand i10 facelift is set for its market entry in the country on Monday, February 6.

Also Read: 2017 Honda City facelift microsite goes live; India-spec features revealed

The new Grand i10 facelift is the company's first launch in 2017. Hyundai has already started dispatching the new models across the country and the images of the Grand i10 logged at different dealerships of the company have been doing the rounds on the internet.

The new Grand i10 facelift—what to expect

Price

Most of the details of the new Hyundai Grand i10 facelift have been leaked on to the web, including the pricing. As for the pricing, the leaked document suggests that the new 2017 Grand i10 facelift would be tagged starting at Rs 4.58 lakh. While the petrol variants of the Grand i10 facelift is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 4.58 lakh to Rs 6.82 lakh, the diesel models are speculated to be priced between Rs 5.68 lakh to Rs 7.32 lakh.

The new Grand i10 is open for bookings at the dealerships of the company.

Design

While Grand i10 in its new avatar stays very much in the styling of the current model in the market, it has been tweaked at the front and rear. The 2017 Grand i10 facelift gets redesigned front and rear bumpers with newly-designed round fog lamps. While the front holds the hexagonal design with cascading grille, the top-end version of the Grand i10 facelift gets LED DRLs. As far as the side profile of the hatchback is concerned, it now gets new set of alloys wheels.

Features

In its new avatar, the Grand i10 facelift is expected to get new 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Mirror link connectivity, rear camera and rear AC vents.

Engine

Hyundai Grand i10 in India is now rumoured to get a new1.2-litre engine instead of the current 1.1-litre diesel mill. While the petrol 1.2-litre Kappa engine that churns out 82bhp and 116 Nm will continue to power the model, the new 1.2-litre engine is expected to churn out more power than the current diesel mill in the model.

Stay tuned as we bring you all the details of the launch!