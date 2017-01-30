1 / 6











It looks like the launch of the new Grand i10 facelift in India is just around the corner with emerging reports suggesting that the new avatar of the hatchback from the South Korean carmaker has started arriving at showrooms of the company. Not just that, the images of what is believed to be the official brochure scans of the new Grand i10 facelift have also made it to the cyber space, giving away the changes made to the updated model along with the pricing.

Honda WR-V to be launched in India in March

While the images of a white new Grand i10 facelift come from the motor buffs at GaadiWaadi, the pricing and the other details of the soon-to-be-launched updated model of the hatchback have been shared by a TeamBHP member.

From the leaked documents, the 2017 Grand i10 facelift gets redesigned front and rear bumpers with newly designed round fog lamps. While the front holds the hexagonal design with cascading grille, the top-end version of the Grand i10 facelift gets LED DRLs. The front-end of the model otherwise remains largely identical to the current version of the Grand i10 in the market. As far as the side profile of the hatchback is concerned, it now gets new set of alloys wheels.

Coming to the cabin, the 2017 Grand i10 facelift in India seems to have updated thoroughly with features such as new 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Mirror link connectivity, rear camera and rear AC vents. The Grand i10 facelift has also seen changes under the hood. While the petrol 1.2-litre Kappa engine that churns out 82bhp and 116 Nm continues to power the model, the 1.1-litre diesel mill appears to have made way for the new 1.2-litre engine. The power output of this new engine is yet to be revealed. However, this is expected to churn out more power than the current diesel mill in the model.

As for the pricing, the leaked document suggest that the new 2017 Grand i10 facelift would be tagged starting at Rs 4.58 lakh. If this turns out to be true, the base variant of the new Grand i10 would be priced about Rs 32,000 lower than the current model. While the petrol variants of the Grand i10 facelift is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 4.58 lakh to Rs 6.82 lakh, the diesel models are rumoured to be priced between Rs 5.68 lakh to Rs 7.32 lakh.

Source: TeamBHP/Gaadiwaadi