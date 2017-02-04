South Korean auto major Hyundai has been conducting testing for the new Grand i10 in India for quite a long time. The new version was spotted at many dealership yards, but there was no clarity on the launch. Hyundai India has now confirmed that it will launch the Grand i10 facelift this month.

Hyundai dealerships have started accepting bookings for the new Grand i10 ahead of the launch. Apart from the cosmetic upgrade, the Hyundai workhorse will also feature changes in the powertrain.

The Grand i10 facelift will have a younger stance highlighted by the changes in the front. A new grille characterised by its curved flowing line is cascading grille, while the India-spec may miss out funky round LED daytime running lights at the top edges of the grille which is part of the Euro-spec model.

The redesigned front bumper will house boomerang-shaped fog lamp housings with the circular lamps placed at the corners. On the rear, the hatchback will get a beefed up bumper design with thick black inlay with circular reflectors placed at both corners.

The interior will be spruced up with a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink. The new version will also boast of rear parking camera, voice command functionality and automatic climate control.

Under the hood, the petrol mill will have the 1.2-litre Kappa unit that churns out 82bhp and 116 Nm. The 1.1-litre diesel is expected to make way for a new 1.2-litre engine. The power output of this new engine is yet to be revealed, though it is expected to offer around 74bhp.

According to reports, the 2017 Grand i10 facelift prices would start at Rs 4.58 lakh. In that case, the new pricing for the base variant is nearly Rs 32,000 lower than the current model. The diesel models are rumoured to be priced between Rs 5.68 lakh to Rs 7.32 lakh.