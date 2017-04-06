Hyundai has announced the launch of the new Elite i20 in India. The Elite i20, a popular model of the South Korean carmaker in India, has been updated with features and new colour schemes. The 2017 Elite i20 gets a price tag starting at Rs 5.36 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Elite i20 in its new avatar gets dual-tone exterior options in red passion body colour with phantom black roof, and polar white body colour with phantom black roof. The interior features black colour with orange inserts.

Hyundai claims that the new 2017 Elite i20 gains the first-in-class 7.0 touchscreen Audio Video Navigation (AVN) with smartphone connectivity supporting Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link features. The dual-tone colour options are available only in the top-end Asta trim.

Other features of the Elite i20 include smart entry, rear AC vents, 16-inch diamond cut alloys and safety features like ABS, rear defogger and fog lamps. The new 2017 Elite i20 is available in five exterior colour options, including an all-new Marina Blue and two additional options in Dual Tone.

The new Elite i20 otherwise retains the styling and design language of the current model. The engine options on the Elite i20 also stay intact. Elite i20 comes powered with 1.2 litre petrol, 1.4 litre CRDi diesel and a 1.4 litre four-cylinder VTVT petrol engines. While the 1.2 petrol engine of Elite i20 can churn out 82bhp of power and peak torque of 114Nm, the diesel motor is tuned to generate 89bhp of power and peak torque of 220Nm. The 1.4 litre four-cylinder VTVT petrol engine develops 99bhp at 6,000rpm and 132.5Nm of torque at 4,000rpm.

2017 new Elite i20 prices (Ex-Showroom Delhi)