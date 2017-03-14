The Elite i20, the premium hatchback of the South Korean carmaker Hyundai might soon see some changes in its variant line-up in India as the carmaker is said to be gearing up to launch the 2017 edition of the model.

2017 Elite i20—what to expect?

Hyundai has updated the Elite i20 time and again to stay in the competition in the Indian market and the hatchback is one of the models of the company that brings good numbers in the sales chart. With the new 2017 edition of the Elite i20, Hyundai seems to be looking at rejigging the variant line-up of the model.

In its new avatar, the Elite i20 is expected to get a dual-tone variant with features such as blacked-out roof with white and red body colours, all-black interiors with orange inserts and 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. The new variant is likely to be offered on Asta trim. The Elite i20's new edition may drop some of its features like automatic headlamps and chrome outside door handles in the Sportz and Asta variants. Rumours suggest that the Magna variant of the hatchback could also miss some of the features like keyless entry, headlamp escort function and rear parcel tray, while it might also get its name changed to Magna Executive.

The Elite i20 is likely to be continued with the same engines of the current model. Currently, Elite i20 comes powered in 1.2 litre petrol, 1.4 litre CRDi diesel and a 1.4 litre four-cylinder VTVT petrol engines. While the 1.2 petrol engine of Elite i20 can churn out 82bhp of power and peak torque of 114Nm, the diesel motor is tuned to generate 89bhp of power and peak torque of 220Nm. The 1.4 litre four-cylinder VTVT petrol engine develops 99bhp at 6,000rpm and 132.5Nm of torque at 4,000rpm.