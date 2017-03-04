South Korean car-maker Hyundai is reportedly gearing up for the launch the new 2017 edition of Elite i20 with changes in the variant line-up of the hatchback. A communication, which is believed to have been sent to the dealers of the company, has been leaked online that mentions the changes in the new 2017 edition of the model.

From the images shared by TeamBHP, while Elite i20 will not see any major cosmetic and technical changes in its 2017 edition, Hyundai is looking to repackage it in the market. The variants of Elite i20 will get a few changes and there is also likely to be a new dual-tone variant in its line-up.

The entry-level Asta variant of Elite i20 is likely to be continued as it is, while Magna will drop some of its features like keyless entry, headlamp escort function and rear parcel tray. The images also hint at the change in the variant name of Magna to Magna Executive. The variants like Sportz and Asta may also lose features like automatic headlamps and chrome outside door handles, while the latter could get a new 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Mirror Link and rear camera connectivity.

The highlight is expected to be the addition of the dual tone variant, which is based on the Asta trim. The new dual-tone variant of Elite i20 is rumoured to get features such as blacked-out roof with white and red body colours, all-black interiors with orange inserts and 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. There will not be any changes in the top-end Asta (O) variant of the model.

Currently, Elite i20 in India is sold with 1.2 litre petrol, 1.4 litre CRDi diesel and 1.4 litre four-cylinder VTVT petrol engines and is likely to be continued as it is. While the 1.2 petrol engine of Elite i20 can churn out 82bhp of power and peak torque of 114Nm, the diesel motor is tuned to generate 89bhp of power and peak torque of 220Nm.

The 1.4 litre four-cylinder VTVT petrol engine develops 99bhp at 6,000rpm and 132.5Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. The 1.4 engine comes coupled to a four-speed automatic transmission.

Source: TeamBHP