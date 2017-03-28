South Korean carmaker Hyundai's popular SUV in India, the Creta, is likely to be updated with new features soon, emerging reports suggest. Images of the new updated Creta SUV from the brochure have surfaced on the web, detailing the changes made to the SUV.

2017 Hyundai Creta — what to expect?

In its updated version, the Creta will not see many changes on the outside and the SUV will continue to flaunt the same styling and design as the current model in the market. However, in the 2017 edition, the Creta SUV will have more exterior paint shades options in its colour palette, and a dual-tone shade has also been included in the list.

The dual-tone shade will be offered only in the Creta SX+ grade -- Polar White and Red Passion with Phantom Black colour roof. The same variant will also get all-black interiors with red and black seat upholstery. Other changes include the addition of features like Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mirrorlink connectivity along with Arkamys Sound Mood on S+, SX+, SX+ Dual Tone and SX (O) variants. In addition to this, the 1.4-litre CRDi diesel engine will now also be available in the Creta E+ grade. However, the said variant will miss out on some of the features offered in the petrol model, such as 5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and steering-mounted control.

The Creta is currently offered in both petrol and diesel-engine options and it is likely to continue as it is. The 1.6-litre VTVT petrol engine churns out 121bhp and 151Nm of torque, while the 1.6-litre CRDi diesel engine develops 126bhp and 259Nm of torque. Both the engines are available with either six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. The less powered 1.4-litre CRDi diesel unit churns out 89bhp and 220Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission only.

Source: TeamBHP