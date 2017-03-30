The Creta, the popular SUV from South Korean carmaker Hyundai, is getting updated with minor changes in India. While the details of the changes in the new 2017 version of the Creta already made the headlines earlier this week, yet another leak has revealed the price tags of the car's upcoming versions, thanks to Hyundai Creta FB Group.

So this is how it goes. The petrol version of the updated new Creta will be priced at Rs 12.33 lakh, while the diesel version will come with a price tag of Rs 13.88 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Speaking of the changes in the new Creta, from the previous reports, the Creta will now be available in a dual-tone paint shades in the SX+ grade, in addition to the existing colour line-up of the Creta. The newly added colour will be Polar White and Red Passion with aPhantom Black colour roof. In addition to that, the Creta will now also get an updated infotainment system with features like Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mirrorlink connectivity along with Arkamys Sound Mood.

In terms of style and other features, the SUV will continue as it is. Mechanically, there will not be any changes and will continue to draw power from the current powertrains 1.6-litre VTVT, 1.6-litre CRDi diesel and 1.4-litre CRDi diesel. It is rumoured that the less-powered 1.4-litre CRDi diesel mill option will now also be available in the Creta E+ grade and will be pegged at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Source: Hyundai Creta FB Group