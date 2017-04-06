South Korean car maker Hyundai's Indian arm, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) launched an updated Creta SUV on Thursday. The 2017 Creta comes without changes in exterior, interior and powertrains, which is a letdown for aspiring customers. Instead, the company has added a new variant, duel-tone colour options and an up-market smartphone connectivity option.

2017 Creta comes with new SX+ dual tone trims with Piano Black finish to roof and black spoiler. The dual tone exterior will be available in two body color combinations- White and Black, and Red and Black.

The new infotainment feature in the SUV is compatible to Apple carplay, Android auto and mirror link options that connect the smartphone to car's infotainment system. New Creta also comes with Arkamys Sound Mood which helps to choose between various sound enhancement options.

The new variant on offer is christened as E+ and introductory price for the new variants starts at Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. The E+ variant has been added in the 1.4-litre diesel and 1.6-litre petrol of the Creta range as one of the entry level model. The E+ variant also comes with 2-Din audio with Aux and USB, electrically adjustable ORVM with LED turn indicators, rear AC vents, ABS and dual airbags as standard.

Hyundai Creta is powered by three engine options- 1.6-litre CRDi VGT diesel engine that delivers 126bhp mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission alongside a 1.4-litre CRDi diesel delivering 89bhp of power. The petrol variants are powered by a 1.6-litre Dual VTVT engine delivering 121bhp power offered in six speed manual and automatic transmission options.