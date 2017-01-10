South Korean car maker Hyundai unveiled a face-lifted version of its popular SUV, the Creta, at the Sao Paulo International Motor Show in November. The face-lifted version will be launched in Brazilian market soon, while emerging reports say its India launch is unlikely.

A report in Motortrend claims the reason why Creta facelift may not come is that the styling of the new version misses out some of its SUV appeal in favour of a more crossover look. Though it will be acceptable in many foreign markets, it may not go down well in the SUV loving Indian market. Moreover, the current Creta is doing good sales in India and hence Hyundai India will concentrate on the launch of new Grand i10/ Xcent models and new Verna in 2017.

Hyundai is expected to give a mild update to the India-spec Creta without compromising on its SUV stance sometime in early 2017. This version may also get mild hybrid technology equipped powertrain. The Hybrid and electric cars in India will benefit from the central government's FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric-vehicles) scheme, which offers incentives up to Rs 1.38 lakh. This will help Hyundai to price the new Creta competitively. This model will keep the product fresh until the arrival of next generation of the SUV expected 2021.

It was reported that Hyundai has already started working on the next generation of the Creta. The second generation is expected with an option of seven seats in addition to the five-seater layout. This means that the new-gen Creta will grow in terms of length to accommodate the third row of seats.

At present, Honda BR-V and Mahindra XUV500 offers a seven-seat option at the same price point of the Creta. Hence, the carmaker believes that there are two distinct categories of buyers for five and seven variants and Hyundai wants to offer an option to both.