It looks like Japanese carmaker Honda does not have plans to bring the new Mobilio facelift, which was unveiled in Indonesia earlier this month, to India. The emerging reports indicate that the new avatar of the Mobilio is unlikely to make it to the Indian market.

Honda Mobilio, which is pitted against Renault Lodgy and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in India, has been part of the company's India portfolio since 2014. However, the MPV has missed out the wow factor and has never really matched the expectations of the company in terms of sales. The poor sales of the Mobilio could be one of the reasons for not bringing the update to India. Rumours are also rife that Honda could shelve the Mobilio from its line-up in the country as there is no demand for the MPV. However, Honda has not talked about it officially till now.

The Mobilio is sold in India in both petrol and engine options. While a 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine of the Mobilio delivers 99bhp at 3,600rpm and maximum torque of 200Nm at 1,750rpm, the 1.5 L i-VTEC petrol model churns out maximum power of 118bhp at 6,600rpm and maximum torque of 145Nm at 4,600rpm. Both engines come mated to five-speed manual transmission.

In 2017, Honda will launch its new City facelift and the WR-V--Jazz-based crossover –in India. The City facelift is expected to be the new year innings opener of the company in India, which will be followed by the WR-V.

Source: TeamBHP