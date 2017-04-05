Japanese carmaker Honda could be in the process of finalising the work on it popular model -- the Jazz. In what seems to be clear pointers to the facelift of Jazz, a couple of test mules have been spotted while undergoing tests in Brazil and Japan.

It is too early to comment on the launch or availability of the new Jazz hatchback model that is known as Honda Fit in some of the global markets. However, it would not come as a surprise if Honda brings it to the global market by the end of this year. Jazz, a premium hatchback of the company will soon be marking a four-year sojourn in the international market since its entry. Meanwhile, rumour has it that for the Indian market, 2018 looks the most feasible timeframe.

Jazz facelift

Interestingly, the early spy shots coming our way itself shows the completely uncamouflaged test mule, enough to give a clear picture of the direction the facelift is taking. From the images that are now doing the rounds on the Internet, the Jazz in a facelifted new avatar could sport styling changes on the exterior with more changes focusing on the rear and the front.

The images suggest that the Jazz could get changes in line with the new Honda City that was recently launched. It is likely to flaunt new single slat front grille with revised headlight and taillamps. The hatchback in its new avatar is also expected to get features such as Digipad touchscreen infotainment system. Other features expected include alloy wheels, roof mounted spoiler and side skirts. Again, the design changes on the Jazz could differ depending on the market.

1 / 2



As far as the powertrains are concerned, the Jazz is likely to carry over the same engine of the current model. There are reports that Honda might also consider performance version of the Jazz, which could pack a 1.5-litre petrol mill of the City. The said engine has the capacity to churn out a power of 117bhp.

In India, the Jazz hatchback currently packs a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that powers Amaze and Brio. It can generate a power of 90bhp with a torque of 110Nm at 4,800rpm. The other engine, a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor, can pump 100bhp of power and 200Nm torque. The transmission is taken care of by either a five-speed manual or a CVT with paddle shifters in the petrol variants and six-speed manual transmission in diesel Jazz.

Source: Noticiasautomotivas