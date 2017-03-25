After updating the Activa range and the Aviator scooter in the Indian market, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has quietly rolled out the updated Dio scooter. The new Dio has now been updated on the website of the company.

What is new?

Engine and dimension

The new Dio continues to be powered by the same 109.20 cc engine that produces 8bhp at 7,000rpm and 8.91Nm of torque at 5,500rpm. However, the engine is now upgraded to BS-IV. Honda Dio measures 1,781mm in length, 710mm in width and 1,133mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 1,238mm.

Colours

Honda Dio in its new avatar gets two new colours — Pear Sport Yellow and Vibrant Orange, in addition to the existing colour line-up — Sports Red, Matte Axis Grey Metallic and Candy Jazzy Blue.

Features

While Honda continues to flaunt the same styling as the current model, the front apron of the model now looks more appealing with the new LED position lights and dual-tone finish. It features sporty graphics on the sides and has mobile charging socket to charge the phone on the go. Other features of the Dio continue as it is.

Price

The new 2017 Dio has been priced at Rs 49, 132 (ex-showroom Delhi).