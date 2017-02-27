Japanese car maker Honda had unveiled the fifth-generation of the CR-V SUV for its North American markets in October 2016. Now the details on the Asia-spec version has surfaced on the Internet ahead of its official unveil.

The most notable addition to the India-bound new version is the addition of diesel mill. The 1.6-litre i-DTEC is expected to churn out 158hp at 4,000rpm and 350Nm of torque at 2,000rpm. This motor will be mated to an all-new ZF nine-speed automatic gearbox.

The i-VTEC 2.4-litre petrol motor that does duty in the current version will be carried over for the new version. This motor will produce 187bhp of power at 7,000rpm and 226Nm of torque at 4,400rpm mated to a CVT transmission, unlike the current generation's five-speed automatic gearbox. The mill will be offered in six-speed manual transmission as well. Both engine options will be offered with front-wheel drive and optional AWD setup. While the US-spec version will be offered with 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor it will not be part of Asia-spec models.

Another major change for Asia-spec will be seven seat layout against US-spec's five seat layout. In terms of design, the new version will come with a design in line with the newly launched younger sibling the BR-V. The sleek headlights will be surrounded by a wing-shaped LED DRL array on all trims, and wide, muscular fenders. The long hood, longer wheelbase, short rear overhang and dual exhausts will give the new CR-V a more contemporary look. The tail-lamp design will look like a compact version of the one in the Jazz hatchback.

The interior will be spruced up with with a soft-touch instrument panel and contrasting coloured stitching for seats. The instrument cluster will feature a TFT driver information interface (DII) at the centre of meter displays. The seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system will support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.