Honda Cars India launched facelifted version of its bread and butter model, the City on February 14. The Japanese car maker also re-introduced ZX trim as top of the line variant in the new version. Despite it being the priciest variant, the demand for ZX variant is in top gear.

Also read: Honda buys land in Gujarat for 3rd plant while Greater Noida, Tapukura units remain underutilised

The City ZX which is only available on with petrol engine is currently priced at Rs 13,52,990, ex-showroom Delhi. The ZX is loaded with automatic LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lamps, fog lamps and LED inserts for the tail-lamps. It also packs rain-sensing wipers, a boot lid spoiler and larger wheels. This is the only variant that comes with six airbags as standard while other trims come with two.

Waiting period for the ZX variant currently stands close to three months at most dealerships reports Autocar India. Interestingly, the City VX mid-spec variant that also comes with LED headlamps, electric sunroof and 16-inch alloy wheels has ready stock in dealerships. Other lower-spec variant of the 2017 City has up to three weeks of waiting period.

Priced at Rs 8.49 lakh ex-showroom Delhi, the new City gets a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 118bhp and 145Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine generating 99bhp and 200Nm of torque. A five-speed manual and CVT transmission are the choices with the petrol variants, while diesel mill is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Within a week of launch, the new City had registered over 15,000 bookings. Honda sold 6,318 of the new City in February and 6,271 units in March 2017. The New city also helped Honda Cars India to register positive sales after months of struggling.