Honda Cars India, the Indian subsidiary of Japanese car-maker Honda, has reasons to celebrate over February sales. The company, which was struggling with dwindling sales, has registered a rise of 9.4 percent to 14,249 units as against 13,020 in February 2016.

The new Honda City launched on February 14 is the key model behind the spike in sales. The new version of Honda's workhorse has received overwhelming response and the bookings have already crossed 10,000 units. The company delivered 6,318 units of the City sedan in February.

"The market has shown positive sentiment during February and Honda Cars India has also benefitted from it. This month's sales growth has been driven by an excellent response to the new Honda City 2017, which has received over 10,000 bookings so far. We are thankful to our customers for their support to Honda and hope this momentum will continue," said Honda Cars India President and CEO Yoichiro Ueno.

In addition to City, Honda sold 521 units of Brio, 2,758 units of Jazz and 3,924 units of the Amaze compact sedan. The company also sold 703 units and 25 units of its SUVs Honda BR-V and Honda CR-V respectively.

Priced between Rs 8.49 lakh and Rs 13.56 lakh ex-showroom, the new Honda City comes with a nip and tuck that makes the product fresh. The company has also re-launched ZX variant with the new City, which has all the bells and whistles.

Under the hood, the new City gets the same 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 118bhp and 145Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine generating 99bhp and 200Nm of torque. The transmission in the new City will be taken care of by a five-speed manual and CVT transmission in the petrol variants and 6-speed manual gearbox in the diesel models.