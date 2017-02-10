Honda Cars India is inching closer to the launch of face-lifted version of its sedan, the City. The Japanese carmaker will launch the new version on February 14. The brochure of the car has surfaced online.

The pictures posted on TeamBHP sheds lights on the specification, variants offering and features of the new City. The popular sedan will be offered in five variants- S, SV, V, VX and ZX, while E and VX(O) trims have been removed. The ZX trim has been brought back as top of the line variant in the new version. The car will be offered in five colour options- White Orchid Pearl, Carnelian Red Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic and Alabaster Silver Metallic.

Variant wise features

According to the leaked brochure, top-spec ZX trim will feature LED taillights and a boot lid mounted spoiler with LED stop lamp. The VX and ZX variants will get full LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, larger 16-inch diamond cut alloys and electric sunroof as standard. Interiors of the VX and ZX will boast of leather upholstery on the seats, armrests, door lining, steering wheel and gear lever. Both these variants and V trim will get a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with turn-by-turn navigation, 1.5 GB media memory, MirrorLink smartphone connectivity, voice recognition and a rear-view camera.

The V trim will be equipped with 15-inch alloys and the lower variants will get steel rims with full wheel caps. All variants barring S trim will get automatic climate control with touch control panel and rear AC vents

Safety

ABS with EBD, dual airbags, engine immobiliser and ISOFIX child seat mounts are standard across all variants of the new City. Cruise control will be from SV trim and above, while ZX will flaunt side and curtain airbags.

Engine

2017 Honda City will draw power from a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine tuned to churn out 118bhp and 145Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine will generate 99bhp and 200Nm of torque. The petrol variants will be offered with either a five-speed manual or a CVT with paddle shifters, while the diesel variants will be offered only with a six-speed manual transmission.

Mileage

New City has an ARAI rated fuel efficiency of 17.4kmpl for petrol manual and 18kmpl for CVT variants. The diesel engine comes with 25.6kmpl fuel efficiency.

Source: TeamBHP