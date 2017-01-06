Japanese car maker Honda is inching closer to the debut of new City sedan. The global unveiling of the new City will take place in Thailand on January 12. Ahead of its arrival, Honda has revealed the new front end of the sedan in a teaser image.

New Honda City facelift spotted undisguised

Unlike the rumours that suggested that the new City will be inspired from the Greiz sedan sold in China, the new face takes design inspiration from the Civic sedan. The front end gets a nip and tuck and it now features re-worked front bumper with a new grille. The teaser images also suggest chrome garnish extending towards the top section of the head lamp. The head lamp and fog lamp units are also expected get LED treatment. While the side profile of the new City remains untouched barring new 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, the rear get restyled tail lamps. The rear bumper also gets black coloured add-ons that make the overall appearance sporty.

Although Honda has not released any images of the interior of the new City, reports suggest that the cabin will have a 5.7-cm touchscreen, an automatic climate control system, audio and hands-free telephone controls, paddle shift, cruise control, automotive sunroof and satellite navigation system. The dashboard is also expected to get a new inlay.

The City may get launched with new engine options for the global markets. However, the India-spec is expected to continue with the current powertrain options. Currently, City comes powered by 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 117bhp and 145Nm of torque mated to five-speed manual and CVT gearboxes, and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine that can develop 99bhp and 200Nm of torque mated to six-speed manual transmission.

India being a major market for City, Honda will not delay the launch of the new version. Honda Cars India is expected to launch the new City in February.