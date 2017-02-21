Honda Cars India launched the 2017 City sedan on February 14 for prices ranging between Rs 8.49 lakh and Rs 13.56 lakh, ex-showroom. Honda's workhorse has received positive response and bookings have already crossed 7,500 units.

The company has re-launched the ZX variant with the new City, which has all the bells and whistles. The lower variants like S, SV, V and VX are devoid of some features in the ZX. However, the company is offering three customisation kits to the customers to make their sedan stand out from the rest. The kits are christened as -- Chrome, Utility and Style.

Chrome kit -- As the name suggests, the kit comes with a lot of chrome detailing. It gets chrome touches as front bumper side garnish, Front bumper centre garnishes, Door lock garnish, Door handles garnish, door edge garnish, trunk-end moulding. The kit will cost an additional Rs 13,284.

Utility kit --The utility package comes with front and rear bumper corner protectors, side protector, door edge garnish, side step cover and a body cover. The kit comes at a price of Rs 11,444.

Style kit -- The style package has door visor, City logo protector, chrome step illumination and deck lid spoiler. It has been priced at Rs 19,261 over the vehicle cost.

Under the hood, the new City gets the same 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 118bhp and 145Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine generating 99bhp and 200Nm of torque. The transmission in the new City will be taken care of by a five-speed manual and CVT transmission in the petrol variants and 6-speed manual gearbox in the diesel models.

New City price list (all price, ex-showroom Delhi)