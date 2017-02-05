Japanese car-maker Honda is getting ready to launch the new City facelift sedan in India on February 14. Ahead of its launch in the country, Honda has opened the pre-booking window for the new City for a down-payment of Rs 21,000.

Tata Tiago petrol AMT coming by March; interiors revealed in new spy shots

The new Honda City facelift has become a regular fixture in the auto world, with its specifications and images being leaked out periodically. And now taking the decibel levels a notch higher, Honda has started teasing the model in its website. Not just that, Honda has also given an insight into the new features of the City facelift.

The new City facelift features LED headlamp unit with DRLs, LED taillamp, rear spoiler with LED stoplamp and rides on 16-inch diamond cut alloys. The City in its new avatar takes design cues from the Civic and Accord variants and features seven-inch touchcsreen infotainment system with Navigation.

Expected to be priced in the range of Rs 8 lakh-15 lakh, the new City facelift is Honda's first launch in India in 2017. Under the hood, the City facelift will continue to be powered by the same 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine tuned to churn out 117bhp and 145Nm of torque mated to five-speed manual and CVT gearboxes, and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine that can generate 99bhp and 200Nm of torque mated to six-speed manual transmission.

The City facelift will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Vento. Expected to be offered in five variants: S (MT), SV (MT), V (MT and CVT), VX (MT and CVT) and ZX (CVT), the new City will get new colour schemes as well.