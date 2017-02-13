The countdown for the launch of the much-awaited new Honda City in India begins. The Honda City, in its facelifted avatar will break its cover in the country on Tuesday, February 14. The preparations to welcome the new Honda City facelift in India are well underway and the dealers of the company have started receiving the first lot of the new sedan.

The new City facelift has also made its online debut at the company website, painting a pretty clear picture of the changes made in the popular sedan in its new avatar. If that is not enough, some of the motor buffs in the country have also laid their hands on the brochures of the new City sedan.

The bookings for the new City facelift are open in the country for a down-payment of Rs 21,000.

New Honda City facelift—Price, variants and competition

The City in its new facelift avatar is expected to be offered in five variants -- S, SV, V, VX and ZX. Rumour has it that the 2017 City will be pegged at Rs 8.9 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 13.79 lakh. The new City facelift will be Honda's first launch in India in 2017 and will be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Vento.

According to a report of TeamBHP, the new Honda City will be priced as following

New City petrol New City diesel Variants Price(RS) Variants Price(Rs) S MT 8.99 lakh SV MT 10.79 lakh SV MT 9.60 lakh V MT 11.69 lakh V MT 10.40 lakh VX MT 12.99 lakh VX MT 11.79 lakh ZX MT 13.79 lakh V CVT 11.59 lakh -- -- VX CVT 12.89 lakh -- ---- ZX CVT 13.69 lakh -- --

Source: TeamBHP

New Honda City facelift—Features

While the new top-end ZX trim will feature LED taillights and a boot lid mounted spoiler with LED stop lamp, the VX and ZX variants will get full LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, larger 16-inch diamond cut alloys and electric sunroof as standard. The V-trim will get 15-inch alloys and the lower variants will get steel rims with full wheel caps.

Inside the cabin, the VX and ZX will feature leather upholstery on the seats, armrests, door lining, steering wheel and gear lever. Both these variants and the V-trim will get a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with turn-by-turn navigation, 1.5 GB media memory, MirrorLink smartphone connectivity, voice recognition and a rear-view camera. All variants, except the S-trim will get automatic climate control with touch control panel and rear AC vents.

Safety

The safety in the new City will be taken care of by ABS with EBD, dual airbags, engine immobiliser and ISOFIX child seat mounts, which will come as standard across all variants. In addition to this, the top-end ZX variants will also gets side and curtain airbags. There will also be cruise control in SV and above trims.

New Honda City facelift--Colours

The new City will be offered in five colour options -- White Orchid Pearl, Carnelian Red Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic and Alabaster Silver Metallic.

New Honda City facelift—Engine

2017 Honda City will draw power from a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine tuned to churn out 118bhp and 145Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine will generate 99bhp and 200Nm of torque. The petrol variants will be offered with either a five-speed manual or a CVT with paddle shifters, while the diesel variants will be offered only with a six-speed manual transmission. The new City is expected to offer ARAI rated fuel efficiency of 17.4kmpl for petrol manual and 18kmpl for CVT variants. The diesel engine is expected to return 25.6kmpl fuel efficiency.