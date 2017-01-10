1 / 2



Japanese carmaker Honda is gearing up for the global unveiling of new City sedan. The face-lifted version will be unveiled on January 12 in Thailand. Meanwhile, the India-spec version of the popular sedan has been photographed during an ad shoot.

Also read: 2017 Honda City facelift teased

The India-spec will be more or less identical to the new international spec version, the pictures taken by TeamBHP suggest. Pictures of the international-spec version, which were leaked last week, indicate that the new City will get a fresh face borrowed from the Civic sedan. The sedan now features re-worked front bumper with a new front grille, which is wider. The grille houses a prominent chrome bar, which extends into the top section of the new headlights. The head lamp and fog lamp units are also expected to get full-LED treatment on the top variant.

While the side profile of the new City remains untouched barring the new 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, the rear gets restyled tail lamps and boot-mounted spoiler that houses the high-mounted stop lamp. The rear bumper also gets black coloured lower half that gives a sporty touch to the overall appearance.

Reports suggest that the cabin will have a 5.7-cm touchscreen, an automatic climate control system, audio and hands-free telephone controls, paddle shift, cruise control, automotive sunroof and satellite navigation system. The dashboard is also expected to get a new inlay.

The India-spec new City is expected to continue with the current powertrain options. The City currently comes powered by a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 117bhp and 145Nm of torque mated to five-speed manual and CVT gearboxes, and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine that can develop 99bhp and 200Nm of torque mated to six-speed manual transmission.

Honda Cars India is expected to increase the prices of the City marginally with the new version. Once launched, the new City will go up against Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Source: TeamBHP