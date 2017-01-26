Japanese carmaker Honda is gearing up for the launch of the City facelift in India. The new City facelift, which was unveiled in Thailand in earlier January, is expected to be launched in India as early as in February.

The company has already started dispatching the new City facelift to its respective dealerships in India and is also said to be available for bookings in some of the dealerships. The City facelift is expected to be called as City ZX in India and will be introduced as the top-end variant of the City sedan.

2017 City facelift price and rivals

The new City facelift will be priced higher than the current model, with the rumours suggesting that the sedan could be tagged at a premium of Rs 25,000 than the current model in the market. The City goes up against Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Vento in India.

Style and design

While the new City facelift remains identical to the current model in terms of overall appearance, Honda has worked on its front and rear profiles, adding a new front fascia with more pronounced grille and full LED headlights. The City sedan, in its new avatar also sports LED fog lamps and reworked bumpers.

The chrome and LED treatment have also been extended to the rear and the City facelift now gets black-coloured lower half and LED tail lamps. There are no major changes made to the side profile of the City, except for the new 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

Interior and features

Inside the cabin, the City facelift is likely to remain untouched, while there will be addition of features such as auto dimming interior mirror, 7-inch infotainment system with Android auto and voice recognition and newly designed leather upholstery. Other features expected include rain sensing wipers, sunroof, auto folding mirrors and auto dimming interior mirror.

The City facelift is also expected to include a new Blue colour, in addition to the existing colours.

Engine

In India, the City facelift is likely to remain unchanged mechanically, and will continue to be powered by a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine tuned to churn out 117bhp and 145Nm of torque mated to five-speed manual and CVT gearboxes, and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine that can generate 99bhp and 200Nm of torque mated to six-speed manual transmission.