The wait for the new avatar of Honda's popular sedan, the City, may get over soon as emerging reports suggest that the launch could happen in India in February. The City facelift is said to have started arriving at the showrooms of the company.

Honda, which unveiled the new City facelift in Thailand on January 12, does not want to waste time in bringing it to the Indian market. A set of images of the City facelift, which was spotted at a dealership yard in India, have now been shared by the AutosArena team.

The spotted prototype of the City facelift is the ZX, the new top-end variant of the sedan. It sports auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers, full LED headlights and taillights, LED roof lamps and 7-inch infotainment system with Android auto and voice recognition. Other features that are expected to be included are chrome and silver accents and alloy, sunroof, auto folding mirrors, LED fog lights and auto dimming interior mirror. The new City facelift will ride on 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

The 2017 Honda City flaunts new front bumper, bolder front grille and a thick horizontal chrome bar, which extends into the top part of the new headlights. In India, the City facelift is likely to remain unchanged mechanically, and will continue to be powered by a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine tuned to churn out 117bhp and 145Nm of torque mated to five-speed manual and CVT gearboxes, and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine that can generate 99bhp and 200Nm of torque mated to six-speed manual transmission.

The updated City sedan is also likely to get a slightly higher price tag than the current model in India.

Image Source: AutosArena