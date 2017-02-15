Honda Cars India has shed some light on the figures of the bookings of its new City facelift in India. The company, at the launch of the City in the country on Tuesday, February 14, revealed that the new City 2017 got over 5,000 bookings within 12 days since the pre-order process was opened for the sedan.

Also Read: New Honda City effect? Maruti Suzuki Ciaz responds with benefits up to Rs 50,000

Honda opened the booking window of the new City in India on February 3. The City in its new avatar has been generating great interest among auto lovers in the country, and is expected to recreate the success story of its predecessors in the Indian market. Honda also said that the initial bookings show a great demand for the petrol variants of the new City.

Priced at Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the new City has been overhauled inside out. The City in its new avatar flaunts LED headlamp with LED DRLs, LED rear combi-lamp, spoiler with LED stop lamp, auto folding door mirror, electric sunroof and much more. Inside the cabin, the new City hosts features such as premium beige interior trim for seats, armrests and door lining inserts, high gloss piano black finish on dashboard panel, automatic climate control with touch control panel, rear air conditioning vents with chrome plated knobs, smart key system with keyless remote, and telescopic and tilt steering.

The new City continues to be powered by 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 118bhp and 145Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine generating 99bhp and 200Nm of torque. The transmission in the new City will be taken care of by a five-speed manual and CVT transmission in the petrol variants and 6-speed manual gearbox in the diesel models.

The new City will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Vento. The Honda City has been losing ground to Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in the Indian market. The premium sedan of Maruti outnumbered the sales of the City in January 2017, registering 6,530 units as against 6,355 units of the City sold in the same month. With the arrival of the new City, Honda will be looking to reclaim its lost charm in the C-segment.

The new City price list