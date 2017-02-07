Honda is expected to end the wait for its much anticipated City facelift in the next couple of days. In what seems to be a good sign about the launch news of the new avatar of the sedan, Honda dealerships across the country have started receiving City demo cars at their showroom.

Honda has also started teasing the new City on its website, giving a pretty clear picture of what to expect from the new sedan. The Internet is abuzz with the images of the new City demo cars from various dealerships of the company and the car is open for bookings for a token amount of Rs 21,000. Honda will pull the wraps off the new City facelift in India on February 14.

Expected to have a price tag starting at Rs 8 lakh, the City facelift in its new avatar will sport changes inside out, while staying in the current silhouette. The new 2017 City facelift appears to have borrowed design cues from Civic and Accord. The sedan in its facelifted avatar will feature LED headlamp unit with DRLs at the front, while the rear will boast LED tail-lamp and rear spoiler with LED stoplamp. The side profile of the new City will include 16-inch diamond cut alloys. The feature list of the new City will include seven-inch touchcsreen infotainment system with Navigation, automatic climate control system, electric sunroof and reverse parking camera.

Mechanically, the City will remain as it is and the same 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol and 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel mills will continue to power. The current petrol engine of the City is tuned to churn out 117bhp and 145Nm of torque mated to five-speed manual and CVT gearboxes, while the diesel engine can generate 99bhp and 200Nm of torque mated to six-speed manual transmission.