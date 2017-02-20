The new City from Honda continues to generate great interest among the auto lovers in the country. The City, in its new avatar came to the market on February 14 and has been open for bookings from February 3.

Also Read: 2017 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Plus edition launched in India; check out 10 new features

A latest report of ET Auto says that the new City facelift has already garnered over 7,500 bookings in India and is still counting. The City, priced at Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Vento. The City sedan has already started reaching the showrooms of the company and the deliveries are likely to begin immediately.

Under the hood, the new City gets the same 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 118bhp and 145Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine generating 99bhp and 200Nm of torque. The transmission in the new City will be taken care of by a five-speed manual and CVT transmission in the petrol variants and 6-speed manual gearbox in the diesel models.

New City features

The new City flaunts LED headlamp with LED DRLs, LED rear combi-lamp, spoiler with LED stop lamp, auto folding door mirror, electric sunroof and much more. Inside the cabin, the new City hosts features such as premium beige interior trim for seats, armrests and door lining inserts, high gloss piano black finish on dashboard panel, automatic climate control with touch control panel, rear air conditioning vents with chrome plated knobs, smart key system with keyless remote, and telescopic and tilt steering.

New City price list

Petrol Diesel Variants Prices Variants Prices S 8.49 lakh -- SV 10.75 lakh SV 9.53 lakh -- V 11.55 lakh V 9.99 lakh 11.53 lakh VX 12.86 lakh VX 11.64 lakh 12.84 lakh ZX 13.56 lakh

ET Auto